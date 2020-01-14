Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $31.93 and last traded at $31.93, with a volume of 92353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.72.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Stag Industrial’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

STAG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stag Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Stag Industrial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Stag Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Stag Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.27.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.39). Stag Industrial had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $102.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 95,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $2,977,498.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,596.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David G. King sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $939,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,941.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 203,231 shares of company stock valued at $6,365,195. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 146,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 260.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 27,425 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its stake in Stag Industrial by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 67,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic increased its stake in Stag Industrial by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 27,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Stag Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

About Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG)

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (?REIT?) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

