Extremely Negative News Coverage Extremely Unlikely to Impact Snc-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Share Price

Media headlines about Snc-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) have trended extremely negative on Tuesday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Snc-Lavalin Group earned a media sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Snc-Lavalin Group’s ranking:

Snc-Lavalin Group stock opened at $22.94 on Tuesday. Snc-Lavalin Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $36.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.92.

SNCAF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $26.00 price target on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. TD Securities cut shares of Snc-Lavalin Group to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial set a $37.50 target price on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snc-Lavalin Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.63.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy; Oil & Gas; Nuclear; Clean Power; Infrastructure; Engineering, Design and Project Management; and Capital segments. The company offers solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects, as well as commodities related to rechargeable batteries for cars, mobile phones, and other electronic devices.

