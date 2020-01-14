Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) Given Daily Media Impact Rating of -5.00

Headlines about Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) have trended extremely negative on Tuesday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Anheuser Busch Inbev earned a media sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the consumer goods maker an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Anheuser Busch Inbev’s score:

Get Anheuser Busch Inbev alerts:

BUD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim set a $106.00 price target on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Societe Generale started coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anheuser Busch Inbev has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.08.

BUD opened at $81.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.60. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a 1-year low of $70.15 and a 1-year high of $102.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.14). Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $13.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Anheuser Busch Inbev will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were issued a $0.661 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s payout ratio is currently 38.08%.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.