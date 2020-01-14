Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

News headlines about Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Toyota Motor earned a coverage optimism score of 1.63 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

NYSE:TM opened at $140.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $197.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.41. Toyota Motor has a 52 week low of $116.40 and a 52 week high of $145.41.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.07). Toyota Motor had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $71.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.99 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

