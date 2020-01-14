Unilever (NYSE:UN) Receiving Extremely Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Press coverage about Unilever (NYSE:UN) has trended extremely positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Unilever earned a coverage optimism score of 4.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

UN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Unilever from an “in-line” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of UN opened at $56.25 on Tuesday. Unilever has a 1 year low of $52.40 and a 1 year high of $63.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.39. The firm has a market cap of $95.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.44.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

