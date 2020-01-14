Siemens (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of -3.11

Headlines about Siemens (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) have trended very negative this week, according to InfoTrie. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Siemens earned a coverage optimism score of -3.11 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMAWF opened at $129.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.59. Siemens has a 1 year low of $93.39 and a 1 year high of $132.45.

About Siemens

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

