AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of -5.00

News articles about AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) have been trending extremely negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. AMBEV S A/S earned a daily sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of ABEV opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. AMBEV S A/S has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $5.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.62. The firm has a market cap of $72.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.71.

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. AMBEV S A/S had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 21.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that AMBEV S A/S will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.1169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. AMBEV S A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

ABEV has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.90 target price (down from $4.30) on shares of AMBEV S A/S in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of AMBEV S A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.60.

About AMBEV S A/S

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

