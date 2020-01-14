GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Media stories about GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. GrubHub earned a coverage optimism score of 1.88 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the information services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected GrubHub’s score:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GRUB shares. Cowen downgraded shares of GrubHub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Craig Hallum downgraded GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of GrubHub in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.64.

GrubHub stock opened at $53.69 on Tuesday. GrubHub has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $87.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.35. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.65 and a beta of 1.24.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. GrubHub had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $322.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. GrubHub’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GrubHub will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 3,200 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $150,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,916.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Margo Drucker sold 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $35,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,481 shares in the company, valued at $508,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,706 shares of company stock worth $421,239 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

GrubHub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

