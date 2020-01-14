Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Receiving Negative Press Coverage, Report Shows

News stories about Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) have trended negative on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor earned a news sentiment score of -2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the semiconductor company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AOSL shares. Loop Capital set a $18.00 target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $13.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.17 million, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $14.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.88.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, VP Bing Xue sold 8,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total value of $116,395.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 21.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

