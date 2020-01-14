PNC Financial Services Group (PNC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 15th. Analysts expect PNC Financial Services Group to post earnings of $2.92 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.14. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect PNC Financial Services Group to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE PNC opened at $159.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. PNC Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $117.17 and a 1-year high of $161.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.35 and a 200-day moving average of $144.00. The company has a market cap of $70.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

In other news, CAO Gregory B. Jordan sold 9,500 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,448,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,430,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph E. Rockey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,623 shares of company stock valued at $28,044,817 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.91.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

