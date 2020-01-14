Hancock Whitney (HWC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $306.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE HWC opened at $43.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.58. Hancock Whitney has a 12-month low of $33.63 and a 12-month high of $44.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Stephens set a $41.00 target price on Hancock Whitney and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Hancock Whitney from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $85,054.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,821.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $228,382.50.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

Earnings History for Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC)

