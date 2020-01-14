Analysts Expect Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $994.33 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) will post $994.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $997.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $990.00 million. Sally Beauty reported sales of $989.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full year sales of $3.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $3.92 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $3.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sally Beauty.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $965.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.06 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 221.38%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBH shares. DA Davidson cut Sally Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.50 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.83.

In other Sally Beauty news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $462,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,137.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 1,273.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,686 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000.

NYSE SBH opened at $15.86 on Tuesday. Sally Beauty has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $21.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.93 and a 200-day moving average of $15.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.50.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sally Beauty (SBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.