$78.30 Million in Sales Expected for S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) This Quarter

Analysts expect S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) to report sales of $78.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for S & T Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $82.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $74.50 million. S & T Bancorp reported sales of $70.94 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S & T Bancorp will report full year sales of $297.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $294.01 million to $300.81 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $345.16 million, with estimates ranging from $341.44 million to $348.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover S & T Bancorp.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. S & T Bancorp had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $74.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.81 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered S & T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised S & T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in S & T Bancorp by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in S & T Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $591,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in S & T Bancorp by 57.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 31,722 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in S & T Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $570,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in S & T Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

STBA opened at $40.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.43 and its 200-day moving average is $37.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.66. S & T Bancorp has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $42.02.

S & T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

