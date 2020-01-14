Brokers Issue Forecasts for Erytech Pharma SA’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:ERYP)

Erytech Pharma SA (NASDAQ:ERYP) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Erytech Pharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.55) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.58). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Erytech Pharma’s FY2020 earnings at ($3.33) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.44) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.44) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Erytech Pharma in a report on Sunday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Erytech Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of Erytech Pharma stock opened at $7.23 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.77 million, a PE ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.84. Erytech Pharma has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 5.91.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Erytech Pharma stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Erytech Pharma SA (NASDAQ:ERYP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.39% of Erytech Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 8.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Erytech Pharma Company Profile

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for severe forms of cancer and orphan diseases. It is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting solid and liquid tumors for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is used for the treatment of severe solid tumors, including pancreatic cancer and in acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

