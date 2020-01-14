Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) & Gazit Globe (NASDAQ:GZTGF) Head to Head Contrast

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) and Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Colliers International Group and Gazit Globe’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colliers International Group $2.83 billion 1.10 $97.66 million $2.45 32.91 Gazit Globe $789.80 million 2.51 -$70.36 million N/A N/A

Colliers International Group has higher revenue and earnings than Gazit Globe.

Profitability

This table compares Colliers International Group and Gazit Globe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colliers International Group 3.58% 25.57% 4.35% Gazit Globe 22.24% 5.53% 1.88%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Colliers International Group and Gazit Globe, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colliers International Group 0 0 6 0 3.00 Gazit Globe 0 0 0 0 N/A

Colliers International Group currently has a consensus price target of $78.17, suggesting a potential downside of 3.06%. Given Colliers International Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Colliers International Group is more favorable than Gazit Globe.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.4% of Colliers International Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of Colliers International Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Colliers International Group has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gazit Globe has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Colliers International Group beats Gazit Globe on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc. provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services. It also provides outsourcing and advisory services that consist of property management and valuation services; and project management services, such as planning and advisory, development management, project and program management, and commissioning and energy services to academic, corporate, cultural and nonprofit, healthcare, hospitality, residential, and retail sectors, as well as federal, state, and municipal markets. In addition, the company offers capital market services comprising debt and equity finance, investment management, and valuation and appraisal services; property marketing services; and property research services. Further, it provides business and portfolio, supply chain and logistics, data center and digital, and workplace consulting services, as well as technology services. Additionally, the company offers services for various properties, including office, land, healthcare, industrial, retail, multi-family, hospitality, and special purpose properties. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Gazit Globe Company Profile

Gazit Globe Ltd, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates supermarket-anchored shopping centers and retail-based mixed-use properties in North America, Brazil, Israel, and Europe. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated 165 properties with a gross leasable area of approximately 2.2 million square meters. Gazit Globe Ltd was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

