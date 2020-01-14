Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Crh Plc’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:CRH)

Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of CRH in a research note issued on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $2.44 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.31. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CRH’s FY2021 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets lowered CRH from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut shares of CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

NYSE:CRH opened at $39.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.91. CRH has a 12-month low of $27.85 and a 12-month high of $40.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRH. Boston Partners boosted its position in CRH by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,687,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700,850 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of CRH by 2.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 952,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,192,000 after purchasing an additional 25,215 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of CRH by 9.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 940,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,307,000 after purchasing an additional 83,926 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in CRH by 105,730.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 211,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,931,000 after purchasing an additional 211,460 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CRH by 2.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares during the period. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

