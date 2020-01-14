Critical Comparison: Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) & Hypertension Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HDII)

Hypertension Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:HDII) and Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Hypertension Diagnostics and Neuronetics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hypertension Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A Neuronetics 0 1 1 0 2.50

Neuronetics has a consensus target price of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 362.09%. Given Neuronetics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Neuronetics is more favorable than Hypertension Diagnostics.

Risk and Volatility

Hypertension Diagnostics has a beta of -5.22, meaning that its share price is 622% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neuronetics has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hypertension Diagnostics and Neuronetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hypertension Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A Neuronetics -45.35% -44.10% -24.82%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hypertension Diagnostics and Neuronetics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hypertension Diagnostics $3.68 million 0.25 N/A N/A N/A Neuronetics $52.78 million 1.49 -$24.10 million ($2.69) -1.57

Hypertension Diagnostics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Neuronetics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Hypertension Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.7% of Neuronetics shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.0% of Hypertension Diagnostics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of Neuronetics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Neuronetics beats Hypertension Diagnostics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hypertension Diagnostics

Hypertension Diagnostics, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary noninvasive medical devices that detect subtle changes in the elasticity of arteries in the United States and internationally. It offers CVProfilor, which allows a physician to non-invasively assess the elasticity of small and large arteries, of which small artery elasticity is the earliest and sensitive marker of cardiovascular disease. The company offers CVProfilor DO-2020, which provides a patient's arterial elasticity indices used in the assessment for underlying vascular disease; CVProfilor MD-3000 that offers a sensitive and specific guide to the presence of blood vessel disease; and HD/PulseWave CR-2000 research cardiovascular profiling system, which provides researchers and scientists with a non-invasive means to assess arterial elasticity in support of human research in various areas. Its products collect 30 seconds of blood pressure waveform data, perform an analysis of the digitized blood pressure waveforms, and generate a CVProfile report that contains information on blood pressure, heart rate, pulse pressure, body surface area, body mass index, and C1-large and C2-small artery elasticity indices. The company sells its products to primary care physicians, cardiologists, health care professionals, trained medical personnel, research investigators at academic medical research centers, government institutes, cardiovascular specialists, and pharmaceutical firms. It markets its products through a representative organization in the United States. Hypertension Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc., a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder. Its NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System uses transcranial magnetic stimulation to create a pulsed, MRI-strength magnetic field that induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood. The company sells its products through its sales and customer support team to psychiatrist customers. Neuronetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

