Critical Survey: Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) vs. PacWest Bancorp (NYSE:PACW)

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) and PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Cullen/Frost Bankers pays an annual dividend of $2.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. PacWest Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Cullen/Frost Bankers pays out 41.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PacWest Bancorp pays out 64.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cullen/Frost Bankers has increased its dividend for 26 consecutive years and PacWest Bancorp has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Cullen/Frost Bankers has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PacWest Bancorp has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Cullen/Frost Bankers and PacWest Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cullen/Frost Bankers 3 2 2 0 1.86 PacWest Bancorp 0 4 3 0 2.43

Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has a consensus target price of $91.86, indicating a potential downside of 3.29%. PacWest Bancorp has a consensus target price of $41.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.14%. Given PacWest Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PacWest Bancorp is more favorable than Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cullen/Frost Bankers and PacWest Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cullen/Frost Bankers $1.40 billion 4.24 $454.91 million $6.90 13.77 PacWest Bancorp $1.31 billion 3.31 $465.34 million $3.72 9.86

PacWest Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cullen/Frost Bankers. PacWest Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cullen/Frost Bankers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cullen/Frost Bankers and PacWest Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cullen/Frost Bankers 30.76% 13.11% 1.43% PacWest Bancorp 33.80% 9.61% 1.77%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.5% of Cullen/Frost Bankers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.3% of PacWest Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Cullen/Frost Bankers shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of PacWest Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PacWest Bancorp beats Cullen/Frost Bankers on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services. It also provides consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, automated-teller machines (ATMs), overdraft facilities, installment and real estate loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, drive-in and night deposit services, safe deposit facilities, and brokerage services. In addition, the company offers international banking services comprising deposits, loans, letters of credit, foreign collections, funds, and foreign exchange services. Further, it acts as a correspondent for approximately 194 financial institutions; offers trust, investment, agency, and custodial services for individual and corporate clients; provides capital market services that include sales and trading, new issue underwriting, money market trading, advisory, and securities safekeeping and clearance; and supports international business activities. Additionally, the company offers insurance and securities brokerage services; holds securities for investment purposes; and provides loans to qualified borrowers, as well as investment management services to Frost-managed mutual funds, institutions, and individuals. It operates approximately 131 financial centers and 1,200 ATMs. The company serves the energy, manufacturing, services, construction, retail, telecommunications, healthcare, military, and transportation industries. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases. In addition, the company offers consumer loans comprising personal loans, auto loans, home equity lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and other loans. Further, it provides international banking and multi-state deposit services; money market sweep products; investment advisory and asset management services; treasury and cash management services; telephone banking, and online and mobile banking services; and foreign exchange and ATM services. The company offers its products and services to small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurial businesses and their venture capital, private equity investors, professionals, and other individuals. As of January 31, 2019, it had 74 full-service branches located throughout the state of California; and 1 branch in Durham, North Carolina. The company was formerly known as First Community Bancorp and changed its name to PacWest Bancorp in April 2008. PacWest Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

