Critical Analysis: Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) and Laboratory Corp. of America (NASDAQ:LH)

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) and Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Castle Biosciences and Laboratory Corp. of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Castle Biosciences N/A N/A N/A Laboratory Corp. of America 6.63% 15.33% 6.35%

28.5% of Castle Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.4% of Laboratory Corp. of America shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Laboratory Corp. of America shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Castle Biosciences and Laboratory Corp. of America, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Castle Biosciences 0 0 5 0 3.00 Laboratory Corp. of America 2 3 8 0 2.46

Castle Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $31.80, suggesting a potential downside of 4.25%. Laboratory Corp. of America has a consensus price target of $189.30, suggesting a potential upside of 5.62%. Given Laboratory Corp. of America’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Laboratory Corp. of America is more favorable than Castle Biosciences.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Castle Biosciences and Laboratory Corp. of America’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Castle Biosciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Laboratory Corp. of America $11.33 billion 1.54 $883.70 million $11.02 16.26

Laboratory Corp. of America has higher revenue and earnings than Castle Biosciences.

Summary

Laboratory Corp. of America beats Castle Biosciences on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc., a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue. The company also offers DecisionDx-UM test, a proprietary GEP test that predicts the risk of metastasis for patients with uveal melanoma, a rare eye cancer; and two late-stage proprietary products in development, which address cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma and suspicious pigmented lesions, which are indications with high clinical need in dermatological cancer. It offers test services through physicians, physician assistants, and nurse practitioners. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Friendswood, Texas.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests. The company also provides testing services in the areas of women's health, allergy, diagnostic genetics, cardiovascular disease, infectious disease, endocrinology, oncology, coagulation, pharmacogenetics, toxicology, and medical drug monitoring; and esoteric testing, cancer diagnostics, and other complex procedures. In addition, it provides technology-enabled solutions, including a suite of applications to enable patients, healthcare providers, health systems, accountable care organizations, and insurers with convenient and secure access to LCD's data and services, as well as billing for laboratory services. Further, it offers end-to-end drug development, medical device, and diagnostic development solutions from research to clinical development and commercial market access. The company primarily serves managed care organizations, biopharmaceutical companies, physicians and other healthcare providers, hospitals and health systems, governmental agencies, employers, patients and consumers, contract research organizations, academic institutions, and independent clinical laboratories. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings has collaborations with the Boston University, Columbia University, Duke University, Johns Hopkins University, The Mount Sinai Hospital, the University of Tennessee, Yale University, and QIAGEN N.V. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Burlington, North Carolina.

