Analyzing Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) and Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) and Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Optoelectronics and Enphase Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Optoelectronics -19.57% -8.12% -5.31% Enphase Energy 8.92% 62.77% 10.99%

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Applied Optoelectronics and Enphase Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Optoelectronics 2 4 1 0 1.86 Enphase Energy 1 2 9 0 2.67

Applied Optoelectronics currently has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential downside of 15.07%. Enphase Energy has a consensus price target of $35.05, indicating a potential upside of 13.82%. Given Enphase Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Enphase Energy is more favorable than Applied Optoelectronics.

Risk & Volatility

Applied Optoelectronics has a beta of 2.19, meaning that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enphase Energy has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.7% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.7% of Enphase Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of Enphase Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Applied Optoelectronics and Enphase Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Optoelectronics $267.46 million 1.02 -$2.15 million $0.53 25.55 Enphase Energy $316.16 million 11.92 -$11.63 million ($0.12) -256.58

Applied Optoelectronics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Enphase Energy. Enphase Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Applied Optoelectronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Enphase Energy beats Applied Optoelectronics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services. It sells its solutions primarily to distributors, as well as directly to large installers, original equipment manufacturers, strategic partners, and homeowners. Enphase Energy, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

