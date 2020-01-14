Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) versus BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Financial Analysis

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) and Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.3% of Nomad Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares BellRing Brands and Nomad Foods’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BellRing Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Nomad Foods $2.57 billion 1.61 $202.19 million $1.41 15.09

Nomad Foods has higher revenue and earnings than BellRing Brands.

Profitability

This table compares BellRing Brands and Nomad Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BellRing Brands N/A N/A N/A Nomad Foods 6.43% 9.50% 3.95%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for BellRing Brands and Nomad Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BellRing Brands 0 3 10 0 2.77 Nomad Foods 0 1 5 0 2.83

BellRing Brands presently has a consensus target price of $21.75, indicating a potential upside of 5.94%. Nomad Foods has a consensus target price of $25.33, indicating a potential upside of 19.10%. Given Nomad Foods’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nomad Foods is more favorable than BellRing Brands.

Summary

Nomad Foods beats BellRing Brands on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc. manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands. The company sells its products through a network of channels, including club, e-commerce, convenience, and specialty, as well as food, drug, and mass; and through a broker network for customers in the convenience, grocery, and mass channels, and through distributors for the specialty channel. BellRing Brands, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers. It also provides meals products that include ready to cook noodles, pasta, lasagne, pancakes, and other ready-made meals; and other products, such as soups, pizzas, and bakery goods. The company sells its products to supermarkets and food retail chains directly or through distribution arrangements primarily under the Birds Eye, Iglo, Findus, Goodfella's, La Cocinera, San Marco, and Aunt Bessie's brands. Nomad Foods Limited is headquartered in Feltham, the United Kingdom.

