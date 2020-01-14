Financial Contrast: SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) vs. ParkerVision (NASDAQ:PRKR)

ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) and SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

ParkerVision has a beta of 2.47, meaning that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SGOCO Group has a beta of -0.22, meaning that its stock price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for ParkerVision and SGOCO Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ParkerVision 0 0 0 0 N/A SGOCO Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ParkerVision and SGOCO Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ParkerVision $140,000.00 45.84 -$20.87 million N/A N/A SGOCO Group $1.58 million 44.57 -$12.37 million N/A N/A

SGOCO Group has higher revenue and earnings than ParkerVision.

Profitability

This table compares ParkerVision and SGOCO Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ParkerVision -16,911.69% N/A -160.70% SGOCO Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of SGOCO Group shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of ParkerVision shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SGOCO Group beats ParkerVision on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ParkerVision

ParkerVision, Inc. designs, develops, and markets radio frequency (RF) technologies for use in wireless communication products in the United States. Its technologies apply to transmit and receive functions of transmitters, receivers, and transceivers, as well as other related RF communications functions. The company also offers WiFi products, including a two-unit system designed for coverage areas of up to 2,000 square feet and a three-unit system designed for coverage areas of up to 4,000 square feet; and integrated circuit products, such as PV5870 IC, a modulator/demodulator component. It sells home and small business networking products under the Milo brand. The company sells its Milo WiFi products through online sales channels and its own online store, as well as directly to Internet service providers. ParkerVision, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

About SGOCO Group

SGOCO Group, Ltd. engages in the product design, distribution, and brand development in the display and computer product market in Mainland China and Hongkong. The company also provides energy saving products and services. Its products include LCD/LED monitors; all-in-one and part-in-one computers; virtual reality technology and devices; and phase change material thermal energy storage products. In addition, it involves in money lending activities. The company also develops tablet PCs, 3D LCD/LED TVs, LED-backlit monitors, and multi-screen display systems for advertising, public announcement, and other institutional uses. It sells its products under the SGOCO, Shangwei, and POVIZON brand names to electronics distributors and trading companies. The company was formerly known as SGOCO Technology, Ltd. SGOCO Group, Ltd. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tsuen Wan, Hong Kong.

