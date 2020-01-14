Insider Buying: GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) Insider Buys 7 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2020

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) insider Emma Walmsley bought 7 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,800 ($23.68) per share, for a total transaction of £126 ($165.75).

Emma Walmsley also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, December 10th, Emma Walmsley bought 8 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,731 ($22.77) per share, for a total transaction of £138.48 ($182.16).
  • On Monday, November 11th, Emma Walmsley purchased 7 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,727 ($22.72) per share, with a total value of £120.89 ($159.02).

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at GBX 1,809.20 ($23.80) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,770.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,700.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.00. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,429.80 ($18.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,850.40 ($24.34).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.01%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. DZ Bank upped their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,850 ($24.34) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,700 ($22.36) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Bryan, Garnier & Co lifted their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,660 ($21.84) to GBX 1,747 ($22.98) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.99) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,872.47 ($24.63).

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

