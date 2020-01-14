Financial Contrast: 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH (OTCMKTS:FRSB) and Emclaire Financial (OTCMKTS:EMCF)

1ST RES BK EXTO/SH (OTCMKTS:FRSB) and Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.4% of 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.8% of Emclaire Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of Emclaire Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH and Emclaire Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH N/A N/A N/A Emclaire Financial 16.34% 8.45% 0.73%

Risk & Volatility

1ST RES BK EXTO/SH has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emclaire Financial has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH and Emclaire Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A Emclaire Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH and Emclaire Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH $13.52 million 2.21 $2.16 million N/A N/A Emclaire Financial $35.17 million 2.56 $4.21 million N/A N/A

Emclaire Financial has higher revenue and earnings than 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH.

Summary

Emclaire Financial beats 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 1ST RES BK EXTO/SH

First Resource Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in the southeastern area of Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking, money market, escrow, and CD/IRA accounts, as well as offers certificate deposit account registry services and insured cash sweeps. Its loan products include commercial mortgages, construction loans, working capital credit lines, small business administration loans, commercial term loans, home equity line of credit, fixed payment home equity loans, residential construction loans, land loans, vehicle loans, unsecured installment loans, certificate of deposit secured installment loans, and swing loans. The company also provides credit and debit cards; and cash management, ACH origination, sweep/transfer, ATMs, over the counter checks, online and mobile banking, bill payment, telephone banking, wire transfer, guarantee/notary, safe deposit boxes, night depository, foreign currency exchange, cashier's checks, stop payments, and overdraft protection services. It serves businesses, professionals, and individuals in Chester County, Pennsylvania through two full-service branches. First Resource Bank was founded in 2005 and is based in Exton, Pennsylvania.

About Emclaire Financial

Emclaire Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family mortgage loans, residential and commercial mortgages loans, home equity loans, and commercial business and commercial real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as loans for automobile purchases, home improvements not secured by real estate, capital, and other personal expenditures, as well as unsecured revolving personal lines of credit and overdraft protection. The company, through its subsidiary, Emclaire Settlement Services, LLC, also provides real estate settlement services. As of February 20, 2019, it operated 20 full service offices in Venango, Allegheny, Butler, Clarion, Clearfield, Crawford, Elk, Jefferson, and Mercer counties in Pennsylvania, as well as in Hancock County, West Virginia. The company was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Emlenton, Pennsylvania.

