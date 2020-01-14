BMO UK/PAR 0.001 (LON:BHI) Given Media Sentiment Rating of -3.67

Headlines about BMO UK/PAR 0.001 (LON:BHI) have been trending very negative recently, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. BMO UK/PAR 0.001 earned a news impact score of -3.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of BHI opened at GBX 102 ($1.34) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $87.79 million and a PE ratio of 28.33. BMO UK/PAR 0.001 has a 52-week low of GBX 0.96 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 102 ($1.34). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 97.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 95.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.24.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.29 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. BMO UK/PAR 0.001’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.39%.

