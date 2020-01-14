Bank of New York Mellon (BK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect Bank of New York Mellon to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

NYSE:BK opened at $50.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1-year low of $40.52 and a 1-year high of $54.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BK. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wolfe Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

In other news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $2,230,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,063.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.