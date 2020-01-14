Home Bancshares (HOMB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 16th. Analysts expect Home Bancshares to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $167.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.40 million. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 35.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Home Bancshares to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Home Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HOMB opened at $19.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.21. Home Bancshares has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $20.37.

In related news, Director Alex R. Lieblong sold 27,500 shares of Home Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $516,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 588,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,052,020.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alex R. Lieblong sold 10,000 shares of Home Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total value of $188,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 588,813 shares in the company, valued at $11,075,572.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 130,000 shares of company stock worth $2,435,855 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HOMB. Stephens set a $22.00 price objective on Home Bancshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered Home Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Home Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Home Bancshares Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.