Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

GNMSF opened at $226.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.90 and a beta of 0.18. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $143.80 and a 12 month high of $243.00. The company has a current ratio of 18.72, a quick ratio of 18.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $223.85 and a 200 day moving average of $205.24.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 42.03%. The business had revenue of $154.91 million for the quarter.

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.