Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (BEDU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.42). Bright Scholar Education Holdngs had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $711.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.21 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Bright Scholar Education Holdngs to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE:BEDU opened at $9.30 on Tuesday. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $12.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.32.
Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Company Profile
Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited operates K-12 schools in China. Its schools comprise international schools, bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.
