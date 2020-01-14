Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (BEDU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.42). Bright Scholar Education Holdngs had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $711.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.21 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Bright Scholar Education Holdngs to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:BEDU opened at $9.30 on Tuesday. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $12.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.32.

BEDU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.80 to $9.80 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Friday.

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Company Profile

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited operates K-12 schools in China. Its schools comprise international schools, bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

