$230.43 Million in Sales Expected for EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) will announce sales of $230.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for EZCORP’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $225.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $234.86 million. EZCORP posted sales of $215.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EZCORP will report full-year sales of $914.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $913.17 million to $915.34 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $984.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow EZCORP.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $214.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.99 million. EZCORP had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 0.20%. EZCORP’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

EZPW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on EZCORP from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. EZCORP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ EZPW opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. EZCORP has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.54 million, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in EZCORP by 2.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,126 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 68,555 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 320.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

