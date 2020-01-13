Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,413 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 921 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,394,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $351,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 605,188 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $50,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.2% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 113,243 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,493,000 after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America set a $100.00 target price on Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.35.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $90.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $106.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.51. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.90.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 75.45%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $172,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,954. 3.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

