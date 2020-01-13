Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 79,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 172,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 78,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $204.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $203.40 and a 200 day moving average of $195.68. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.49 and a 12-month high of $207.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.9101 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

