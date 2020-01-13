Tuttle Tactical Management Sells 7,043 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Tuttle Tactical Management cut its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 54.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,043 shares during the period. Cintas accounts for 0.6% of Tuttle Tactical Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Tuttle Tactical Management’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 229.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the third quarter valued at $1,050,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the third quarter valued at about $610,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 84.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

CTAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cintas from $226.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cintas from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Cintas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.18.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $278.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.98. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $175.41 and a twelve month high of $282.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.42.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.24. Cintas had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.