Aries Wealth Management Grows Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 59.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 310.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 12,792 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 80,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.4% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 239,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,879,000 after buying an additional 7,702 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BND opened at $84.21 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $79.14 and a 52-week high of $85.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.06 and a 200 day moving average of $83.93.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.1873 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.