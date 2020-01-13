Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) is Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. owned about 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $4,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 163,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,850,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 66,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 105,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 71,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM opened at $60.24 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $50.37 and a 12-month high of $60.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.3074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%.

