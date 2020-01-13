FLC Capital Advisors Invests $354,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2020

FLC Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOE. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,473,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,833,000 after buying an additional 68,177 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,212,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,360,000 after buying an additional 6,853 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,702,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,397,000 after buying an additional 116,460 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,188,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,291,000 after buying an additional 40,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 740,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,400,000 after acquiring an additional 83,536 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $118.49 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $98.98 and a 12 month high of $120.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.8443 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

