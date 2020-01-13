Lake Street Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC owned 0.07% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock opened at $53.07 on Monday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $53.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.46.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0413 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%.

