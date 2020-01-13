Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.24 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,706 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 324,299,254 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,527,217,000 after buying an additional 4,562,510 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,112,307,000 after buying an additional 5,319,802 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,854,317 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,829,887,000 after buying an additional 509,082 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,002,255 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,942,547,000 after buying an additional 1,627,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6,712.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,602,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,691,184,000 after buying an additional 29,167,876 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $58.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $243.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.98. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.74 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.23%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $81,506.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,372.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. HSBC downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.44.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

