Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stake Lessened by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 65.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,079. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Cowen cut their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.31.

NYSE CVX opened at $116.44 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $110.17 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $220.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.76.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

