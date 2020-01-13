California Capital Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

California Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 3.1% of California Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. California Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,158,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,360,143,000 after buying an additional 1,627,370 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 999,928.6% in the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 125,173,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,342,000 after buying an additional 125,161,066 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,791,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,870,000 after buying an additional 2,204,757 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,995,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,913,000 after buying an additional 122,033 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5,447.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,924,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,266,000 after buying an additional 16,619,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $145.06 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.69. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 39.81%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.45%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Hubert Joly purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.33.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

