First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Acquired by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,858,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,090,000 after acquiring an additional 550,152 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,798,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,062,000 after purchasing an additional 35,694 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 17.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,698,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,002,000 after purchasing an additional 247,179 shares during the period. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 1,172,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,409,000 after purchasing an additional 29,628 shares during the period. Finally, Lubar & Co. Inc raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Lubar & Co. Inc now owns 777,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,682,000 after purchasing an additional 65,108 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM opened at $60.14 on Monday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.87 and a 52-week high of $60.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.11 and a 200-day moving average of $60.12.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.104 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th.

