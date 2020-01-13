BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.94 Million Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 16,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,926,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,656,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nomura started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,250.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $479.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $491.53.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 16,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.13, for a total transaction of $7,375,918.55. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 127,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,854,126.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.65, for a total value of $1,991,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 83,652 shares of company stock worth $36,734,738 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

ORLY stock opened at $436.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.81. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 52 week low of $331.34 and a 52 week high of $454.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $440.08 and its 200 day moving average is $408.62. The firm has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.69.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 527.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.9 EPS for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

