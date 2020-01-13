Diligent Investors LLC Sells 250 Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Diligent Investors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 6,800 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $986,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,842,480.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total transaction of $211,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,515,353.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,898 shares of company stock worth $6,932,799. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HSY shares. Bank of America cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $147.00 price target on Hershey and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Hershey in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Hershey from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.27.

Shares of HSY opened at $148.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Hershey Co has a one year low of $100.80 and a one year high of $162.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.05.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.01. Hershey had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a $0.773 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 57.65%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

