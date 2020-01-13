Meridian Financial Partners LLC Sells 1,229 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.8% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 26,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 29,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,693,000. 54.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $69.14 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $66.31 and a 52-week high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.33.

In other news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

