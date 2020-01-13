Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) Shares Purchased by JCIC Asset Management Inc.

JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 93.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,795 shares during the period. Pembina Pipeline makes up approximately 3.0% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $7,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 396,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 110.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,358 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 8,577 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 13.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 74.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 825,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,730,000 after purchasing an additional 352,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 141.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 126,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 74,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $58.00 price objective on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.80.

NYSE:PBA opened at $38.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.50. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a fifty-two week low of $32.58 and a fifty-two week high of $39.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 23.79%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a jan 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.34%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

