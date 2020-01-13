Peavine Capital LLC Has $82.16 Million Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Peavine Capital LLC trimmed its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 745,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,901 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 36.6% of Peavine Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Peavine Capital LLC owned 0.48% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $82,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,785,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $746,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,881 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,487,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,334 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,149,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,710,000 after purchasing an additional 293,553 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,264,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,085,000 after purchasing an additional 407,546 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 200.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 888,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,666,000 after purchasing an additional 592,957 shares during the period.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $111.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.45. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $103.35 and a 52 week high of $114.44.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.1564 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

