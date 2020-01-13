Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Moller Financial Services

Moller Financial Services increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,593 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Moller Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 66,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 20,186 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 515,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,749,000 after buying an additional 92,962 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 16,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 19,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $45.27 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.98 and a 52-week high of $45.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.5591 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. This is a positive change from Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

