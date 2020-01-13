8,648 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Purchased by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2020

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,648 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of T. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in AT&T by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 45,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 11,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 34,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 20,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on T shares. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Standpoint Research lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. HSBC downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.22.

NYSE:T opened at $38.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.46 and a 200-day moving average of $36.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.45 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 59.09%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

