Lake Street Financial LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $340,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $204.80 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.49 and a 52 week high of $207.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $203.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.9101 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

