Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $306,000 in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MUB. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 138,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,834,000 after purchasing an additional 17,568 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 61,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 67.2% during the third quarter. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV now owns 197,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,593,000 after acquiring an additional 79,422 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter.

MUB stock opened at $114.76 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $108.87 and a twelve month high of $115.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.06 and a 200-day moving average of $113.99.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.2173 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

